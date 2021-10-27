Capital International Investors Has $741.84 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 965,353 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in V.F. were worth $741,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.