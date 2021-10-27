NSI Retail Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sysco by 10,108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 529.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after buying an additional 906,141 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,848,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,489. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.79. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

