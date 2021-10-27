Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,650 shares during the period. Boyd Gaming accounts for 5.1% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Boyd Gaming worth $27,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,296. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

