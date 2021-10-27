Commodore Capital LP Has $11.09 Million Stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares during the period. Cogent Biosciences accounts for approximately 3.8% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Commodore Capital LP owned 3.56% of Cogent Biosciences worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,963,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 326,825 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Cogent Biosciences stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,021. The firm has a market cap of $326.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $14.44.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

