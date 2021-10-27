Commodore Capital LP Cuts Stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Commodore Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,987 shares during the quarter. Dyne Therapeutics accounts for 2.2% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Commodore Capital LP’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DYN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after acquiring an additional 205,594 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:DYN traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,044. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $706.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

