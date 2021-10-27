Assetmark Inc. Purchases 60,247 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,247 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of PPL worth $35,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in PPL by 11.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in PPL by 9.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPL by 11.8% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in PPL by 28.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

