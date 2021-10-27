Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,533,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $485,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $144.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.42.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

