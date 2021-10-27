Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Up 13% Following Analyst Upgrade

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s share price was up 13% during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $18.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ramaco Resources traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 3,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 192,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on METC. TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.54 million, a PE ratio of 140.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

