Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 536,990 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 179,893 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $37,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

