Brokerages Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.21. 4,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,605. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 258,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after acquiring an additional 841,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,359,000 after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,409,000 after acquiring an additional 54,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

