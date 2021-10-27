Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $115.15, but opened at $118.98. Teradyne shares last traded at $122.08, with a volume of 19,555 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.15.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.53.

About Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

