Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth $535,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 97.7% during the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 92,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter worth $97,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:AIF opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.77. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $847,223.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

