Caxton Associates LP Has $518,000 Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,629 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 195,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 475.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 28.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWBI opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

