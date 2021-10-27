Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 2,670 Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBSTU. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

NBSTU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

