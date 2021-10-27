Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldenbridge Acquisition were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBRGU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Goldenbridge Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GBRGU opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.