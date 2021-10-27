DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Position Raised by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 542,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $4,732,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 143,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of KSM stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.