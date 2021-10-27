Caxton Associates LP Increases Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 125.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.11% of Tredegar worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 38.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tredegar by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 31,674 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 138,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 43,829 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 351.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $423.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. Tredegar Co. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $23.71.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

