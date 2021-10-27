Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAQCU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,026,000.

Get Maquia Capital Acquisition alerts:

Maquia Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAQCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.