Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at about $7,493,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at about $15,529,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at about $2,237,000.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

BSKYU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSKYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.