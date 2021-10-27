139,626 Shares in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Acquired by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 139,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Global SPAC Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,956,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth $1,479,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global SPAC Partners stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.95.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

