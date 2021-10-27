Springhouse Capital Management LP Takes $589,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up 0.5% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,271 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after purchasing an additional 550,838 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,203,000 after purchasing an additional 240,093 shares during the period.

OLLI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.90. 5,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.86 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $518,437.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,346. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

