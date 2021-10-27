California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,712,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,012,040 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $565,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.75. 882,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,204,465. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $401.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $48.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

