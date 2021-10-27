California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 299,996 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,874,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,996 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Johnson & Johnson worth $803,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.78. The stock had a trading volume of 118,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,357. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $431.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

