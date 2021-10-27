California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 286,279 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,183,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,279 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of The Coca-Cola worth $388,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 539,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 31.1% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 40.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $55.75. 551,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,595,586. The firm has a market cap of $240.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

