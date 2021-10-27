Moab Capital Partners LLC Invests $130,000 in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Slam comprises 0.3% of Moab Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,938,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000.

Get Slam alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,124. Slam Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.70.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.