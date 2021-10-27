Royal Bank of Canada Has $879.18 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,580,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 119,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $879,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after acquiring an additional 319,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 162,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $745.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $264.60 and a 52-week high of $759.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $609.59 and its 200 day moving average is $576.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.78.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

