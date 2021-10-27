Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at $2,007,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at $627,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNBR opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average of $104.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

