PROG (NYSE:PRG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.21

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.21 and last traded at $41.41, with a volume of 2427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get PROG alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $659.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROG news, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PROG by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,672,000 after acquiring an additional 250,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,735,000 after acquiring an additional 82,537 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PROG by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,077,000 after buying an additional 170,125 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Company Profile (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.