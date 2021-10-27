PROG (NYSE:PRG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.21

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.21 and last traded at $41.41, with a volume of 2427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.
PRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00.
In other PROG news, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PROG by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,672,000 after acquiring an additional 250,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,735,000 after acquiring an additional 82,537 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PROG by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,077,000 after buying an additional 170,125 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PROG Company Profile (NYSE:PRG)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
