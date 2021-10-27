Caxton Associates LP Takes $594,000 Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,517 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 62.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,318,000 after purchasing an additional 59,648 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSOD. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,142 shares of company stock worth $2,169,356. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.62 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

