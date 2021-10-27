Bunge (NYSE:BG) Shares Gap Up to $87.25

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.25, but opened at $91.07. Bunge shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 14,855 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $3,095,356.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bunge by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

