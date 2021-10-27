SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $29.62

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.62, but opened at $30.70. SunPower shares last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 75,208 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on SPWR. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist reduced their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after acquiring an additional 97,128 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth $910,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
