SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $29.62

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.62, but opened at $30.70. SunPower shares last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 75,208 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPWR. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist reduced their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after acquiring an additional 97,128 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth $910,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

