Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 3,904 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

