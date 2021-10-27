Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.24

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.24 and last traded at $77.12, with a volume of 495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $942,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $1,494,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

