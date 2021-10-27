AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.63

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.63 and last traded at $98.30, with a volume of 8395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.01.
APP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.
In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,035 shares of company stock valued at $50,794,105 in the last ninety days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.