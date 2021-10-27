AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.63

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.63 and last traded at $98.30, with a volume of 8395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.01.

APP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,035 shares of company stock valued at $50,794,105 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

