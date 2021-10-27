Caxton Associates LP Has $703,000 Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OPI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $669,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 68,323 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. Analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

