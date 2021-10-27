Caxton Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 100.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,548,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7.6% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,600,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,686 shares of company stock worth $13,834,858 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $593.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $686.48 and a 200-day moving average of $636.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.36 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.46.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

