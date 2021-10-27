7,730 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Itron by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,733,000 after buying an additional 44,496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Itron by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,168,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Itron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 982,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,226,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus dropped their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

ITRI opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.66, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

