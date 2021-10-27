Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 300,147 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300,147 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up about 1.0% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $114,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 525.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 108,780 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 224.6% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 73,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 190,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,986. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $60.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.23.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

