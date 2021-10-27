Analysts Expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Will Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) will announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($1.30). Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($2.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30).

Several equities analysts have commented on ACHV shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 198.6% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 403,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 268,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,123,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $916,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACHV traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 39,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,480. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $76.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.40. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

