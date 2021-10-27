Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,871 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $48,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTR traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $72.21.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

