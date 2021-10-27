Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 23.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,108,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338,376 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $57,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.81.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

SLF traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $57.78. 5,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,621. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

