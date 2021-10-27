TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,958,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $66,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of TELUS by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 1.8% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TU. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

NYSE TU traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 126.58%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.