Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Shares of TPB stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.61. 1,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,346. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $711.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPB shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Turning Point Brands stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 88.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Turning Point Brands worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

