Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TRMK stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,337. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.05. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.