Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACI. Barclays lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,863. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

