Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,500.00 at Oppenheimer

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,064.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,786.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,799.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,554.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.12 by $4.87. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

