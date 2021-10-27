McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30, RTT News reports. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.22. 126,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,223. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $249.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.67. The firm has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McDonald’s stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of McDonald’s worth $1,934,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.16.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

