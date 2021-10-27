Capital International Inc. CA Sells 15,941 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,941 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.65% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $21,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $651,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,031,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total value of $285,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,975. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $134.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.64. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

