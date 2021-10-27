Capital International Inc. CA Sells 130,911 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,579,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,911 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $38,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 549.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 27,541 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.