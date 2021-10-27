Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Makes New $840,000 Investment in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Atlas Crest Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $17,509,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter valued at $503,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Atlas Crest Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ACIC opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55.

About Atlas Crest Investment

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

